Community Finance raises $40 million for affordable homes

3 minutes to read

Community Finance gained the initial backing of Sir Stephen Tindall's foundation. Photo / NZ Herald

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Community Finance, an investment platform launched last year, says it has successfully reached a $40 million investment target to build 118 affordable homes for New Zealand families.

The platform was established with capital from the

