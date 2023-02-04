Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Christopher Niesche: RBA looks for signs of consumer spending drop-off

Christopher Niesche
By
5 mins to read
It's not a matter of "if" consumers will cut back spending, but "when". Photo / Alex Burton

It's not a matter of "if" consumers will cut back spending, but "when". Photo / Alex Burton

OPINION:

Investors and policymakers in Australia are asking themselves whether last year’s rush of interest rate rises is finally starting to weigh on consumers.

Retail sales plunged 3.9 per cent in December last year in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business