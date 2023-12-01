Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Christchurch Metlifecare retirement village resident complains of $285,000 charge to transfer apartments

Anne Gibson
By
6 mins to read
Jude Holland, of Christchurch has complained, about the transfer fee at her retirement village.

Jude Holland, of Christchurch has complained, about the transfer fee at her retirement village.

A Christchurch retirement village resident has complained about a $285,000 charge to move between serviced apartments.

But village owner Metlifecare says the outgoing resident must be paid for their apartment and the woman moving will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business