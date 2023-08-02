Voyager 2023 media awards

Big retirement village shakeup proposed: lives of 50,000 residents could change

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Big changes to the retirement village sector out from ministry today.

Retirement village owners could be forced to repay residents’ money within six to 12 months and be banned from charging weekly fees once people have left their places.

These are proposals for a long-awaited shakeup

