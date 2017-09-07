Chinese college buys Maserati, Porsche for students to strip them apart

Luxury vehicles have been bought for students majoring in repairing luxury vehicles to work on. Photo / 123RF

A college in central China has bought over 20 luxury cars - including a Maserati and Porsche - for more than 10 million yuan (US$1.5 million) so its students can take them apart and put them back together again as part of their studies, according to a newspaper report.

The cars were purchased by Wuchang Polytechnic College for the use of students majoring in repairing luxury cars, the Wuhan Evening News reported.

Other car brands bought by the college include Land Rover, Ferrari and BMW.

The aim is to allow students to work on the vehicles and get a better understanding of their design, the article said.

"To help students learn the abilities highly demanded by the market, our college has built a practise centre that occupies 4,600 square meters," Liu Yuanjin, the teacher in charge of the course, was quoted as saying.

The cars were lined up on the first day of classes on Tuesday, attracting a lot of attention from other students.

"Do I still have the chance to change my course to repair cars?" asked Huang Chengcheng, a student majoring in urban engineering.