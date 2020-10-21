Website of the Year

Chasing illicit money, global officials circle a Puerto Rican firm

9 minutes to read

The Euro Pacific Bank offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo / Gabriella N. Baez, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Matthew Goldstein and Damien Cave

Tax enforcers from five nations are investigating Euro Pacific Bank, which operates in a US territory criticised in the past for its lax financial regulation.

Tax authorities from the United States and four other countries

