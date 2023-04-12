Voyager 2022 media awards
Can AI solve my midlife crisis?

Financial Times
By Emma Jacobs
4 mins to read
Could chatbot career coaches entice people to be more open? Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

“I’m having a midlife crisis,” I blurt out at 8.46am on a Tuesday. “I’m worried about making the most of my remaining time on Earth.”

“It’s normal to feel uncertain or lost at times,

