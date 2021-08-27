Voyager 2021 media awards
Business Hub: MONDAY's haircare success spawns Zuru Beauty

9 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By:

Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Entrepreneur and co-founder of the MONDAY haircare range Jaimee Lupton talks to Jane Phare about the product's runaway success, the Covid-19 effect including shipping nightmares, and what's next for the Zuru empire.

For beauty entrepreneur

