The senior solicitor discusses contracts, common disputes and non-compete clauses. Photo / 123RF

Redundancies, contract disputes and personal grievances are always in the headlines, but what’s it really like for the lawyers at the coal face?

Today, In the Loop host Katie Harris chats to senior solicitor Lizzie Thomas about contracts, workplace bullying, non-compete clauses and the common cases that come across her desk.

Thomas, who works at a law firm in Auckland central, said she is an advocate for attempting to find a “low key” solution to an employment issue wherever possible.

“So for example, if you feel your manager is treating you poorly, or you’ve got an issue with a colleague, in the first instance, again, appreciate you can’t always do this, talking to them about it directly if you can. Then failing that, talking to someone higher up.”

In the episode the pair discuss the importance of thoroughly reading employment contracts, common mistakes people make when signing the documents and what kind of cases are the most common.

Thomas also explains post-employment clauses, which are in place across industries, and why when they can be enforced.

Former TV3 political editor Tova O’Brien recently lost her Employment Relations Authority case with her former workplace - and was ordered to pay $2000.

O’Brien had contested a restraint of trade clause in her contract with Discovery, which prevented her from launching her new breakfast talk radio show at MediaWorks for three months.

The contractual clause was based on the notion that O’Brien is teaming up with a direct competitor of Discovery’s Newshub.

To hear the full interview with Thomas, and her general comments on employment issues, find this weeks episode here.