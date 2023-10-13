Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Building warrant of fitness change - lawyers complain, MBIE hits back

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Lawyers v MBIE on building WoFs: what's behind dispute between the two?

Lawyers v MBIE on building WoFs: what's behind dispute between the two?

Billions of dollars worth of commercial and residential buildings might not get their legal certificates renewed because of a little-known change this year, causing big ramifications for insurance, mortgages and sales according to two specialist

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business