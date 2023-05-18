Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Budget 2023: Tax dodge clampdown, FMA wings clipped

NZME.
3 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson will need to be on top of his game to land one of the most difficult Budget balancing acts New Zealand has seen for years. Join us live from 2pm for the delivery of Budget 2023 with expert analysis and commentary. Video / NZ Herald

Clampdown on trust tax dodge

The government expects to collect an extra $350 million a year in personal income tax from high income New Zealanders by raising the tax rate charged on trusts to 39%,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business