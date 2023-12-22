Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Bruce Cotterill: Why we need a good dose of national pride

By Bruce Cotterill
9 mins to read
New Zealand has a lot of things to be proud of. Photo / 123RF

New Zealand has a lot of things to be proud of. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

It feels like we need a good dose of national pride.

It’s been a challenging year in many ways. The end of a controversial Government has left us almost unrecognisable from our 2017 selves.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business