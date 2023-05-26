Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Bruce Cotterill: The key to beating the crime wave: More police on our streets

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
The scene of a ram raid incident last month in West Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The scene of a ram raid incident last month in West Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

OPINION:

It hasn’t been a good couple of weeks for the Police Minister.

She’s been out on the circuit, putting out press releases and doing interviews. She’s been celebrating the additional 1800 recruits who have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business