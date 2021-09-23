Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Brian Fallow: Law tweak to Commerce Act to make sure giants play fair

6 minutes to read
Given the behaviour of this country's supermarket duopoly, it's no surprise the New Zealand Food and Grocery Council supports the law change. Photo / Supplied

Brian Fallow
By:

Brian Fallow is a former economics editor of The New Zealand Herald

OPINION:

Coming soon to a market near you: tougher law to curb the misuse of market power.

The economic development select committee has reported back on the Commerce Amendment Bill, which amends the Commerce Act's

