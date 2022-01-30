The Larry Page-backed Wisk is developing its Cora pilot-less air taxi at a site near Christchurch.

Pilotless air taxi startup Wisk aims to use its aircraft for operations in New Zealand when they are certified for use.

The decade-old firm has a trial flight base in Christchurch and will expand its presence following an infusion of US$450 million ($684m) into the company from Boeing. The investment is seen as a vote of confidence in the fledgling and as yet non-commercial Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) sector and gives Boeing access to technology that can be used across its traditional business.

While Wisk is about to launch its sixth generation vertical takeoff and landing electric aircraft with a range of up to 140km, it doesn't have a timeline on when it will enter commercial service.

''We have not announced an entry in the service date and we've been very intentional about that. The reason is we know what our development timeframe is but at the end of the day it's the regulatory authority that has to certify our aircraft to fly when it's safe,'' said Gary Gysin, chief executive of Wisk.

Critical was making flights affordable to as many commuters as possible. and that's where battery power and no pilot are key drivers and put Wisk ahead of an increasingly crowded field.

Five years after entering service the goal was 14 million annual flights for 40 million people in 20 cities around the world. Cities in New Zealand and Australia would be in the mix.

Gysin said the 15-strong workforce in New Zealand would grow following the Boeing investment.

"We are looking to expand there in particular with aerospace engineering talent. We have a development team there that is focused on aerospace integration."

It is running beyond-visual-line-of-sight trial flights in Australia and these could also be trialled in New Zealand.

Wisk Aero is a joint venture formed in 2019 between Boeing and Kitty Hawk Corporation, and has a deal with the New Zealand Government to test its aircraft. Kitty Hawk was bankrolled by Google co-founder Larry Page.

Wisk has built nine prototype aircraft at its Silicon Valley base and run trials in NZ. Photo / Supplied

Gysin said the partnership with Boeing - which was founded more than a century ago - was the best of both worlds. It combined the innovative "anything is possible" spirit of Silicon Valley with the planemaker's ability to deliver aircraft that were certified and safe.

Gysin wouldn't comment on how big the next-generation aircraft would be, but it would be bigger than the nine two-person prototypes already built.

Passengers would have direct communication with pilots on the ground who will be responsible for the flight.

A large dashboard shows the duration left in the flight and the flight path.

"So there's lots of information for passengers to get and that can be in communication with the ground at all times. It's not just a quiet silo."

He said the planes would not be for everyone. Some people find them frightening but early research showed that the benefits of a much faster commute outweighed reservations for others.

"They're worried about other things - 'do you have a Wi-Fi connection so I can continue to do work'."

Wisk has operated 1500 test flights, many around the South Island. Photo / Supplied

He said 93 per cent of processes on commercial aircraft were already automated.

Brian Yutko, vice-president and chief engineer, sustainability and future mobility at Boeing, said the last decade had seen rapid AAM technology development.

"We think the time is right to be investing in technology and pulling it together into a certifiable product. It's a zero-emissions, short-haul travel business where we can bring flight closer to people all around the world," he said.

"We'll be able to make fundamental technology advances with Wisk that [we will be] able to apply to other projects, other products within Boeing."

Wisk has operated more than 1500 test flights.