Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Boeing's $700m investment in Wisk Aero will boost New Zealand expansion

4 minutes to read
The Larry Page-backed Wisk is developing its Cora pilot-less air taxi at a site near Christchurch.

The Larry Page-backed Wisk is developing its Cora pilot-less air taxi at a site near Christchurch.

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Pilotless air taxi startup Wisk aims to use its aircraft for operations in New Zealand when they are certified for use.

The decade-old firm has a trial flight base in Christchurch and will expand its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.