Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Body-in-boot murder inquiry: Dead woman's businesses ran into trouble in months leading up to her death

3 minutes to read

Elizabeth Zhong, aka Ying Zhong, was reported missing over the weekend with police opening a homicide investigation. Photo / Supplied

Matt Nippert
By:

Business investigations reporter, NZ Herald

Businesswoman Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong, who disappeared over the weekend with her body believed to have been found in the boot of her own car, appears to have run into commercial difficulties in the months leading

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.