Website of the Year
Premium
Business

'Reefton revival' - small town sniffs gold fever

13 minutes to read
Kate MacNamara
By:

The rock face is a dripping mask of greywacke and argillite, illuminated by the lights of "the jumbo", as the rock drilling machine is known in mining jargon. The diamond drills extend toward the tunnel's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.