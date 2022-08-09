Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Below the radar - underlying data shows economy walking recessionary tightrope

5 minutes to read
Seasonally adjusted card spending dipped 0.2 per cent in July. Photo / NZME

Seasonally adjusted card spending dipped 0.2 per cent in July. Photo / NZME

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

Is the economy slipping into recession? Or is it rebounding and causing even more inflation pressure?

Right now things seem to be on tightrope with risk on both sides.

The run-up to next week's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.