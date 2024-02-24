Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why managing your money on autopilot will cost you - Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
Don't go on autopilot with your money. Photo / NZME

Don't go on autopilot with your money. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Stop and think. Whatever you’re doing with your money, don’t do it on autopilot. Whether it’s earning, saving, or spending, the more mindful we are, the better the outcome in most cases.

Mindfulness is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business