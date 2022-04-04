Bank of Mum and Dad: One million Kiwi parents subsidising adult children

Nearly a third of parents (31 per cent) said they allow their adult children to live at home rent-free. Photo / Getty Images

More than one million Kiwi parents are financially supporting their adult children, according to new research.

The ''Bank of Mum and Dad'' is covering everything from basic living costs to weddings, home-loan help and even holidays.

In a survey of more than 1500 Kiwis, global comparison site Finder found that 51 per cent of parents with children aged 18 and over were subsidising their kids in some way.

Reducing their children's living costs was the most common way parents were financially helping out.

Topping the list, 44 per cent of parents admitted to paying for their children's groceries.

Nearly a third of parents (31 per cent) said they allow their adult children to live at home rent-free, while 22 per cent charge discounted rent.

Paying for children's bills (e.g. broadband, mobile phone, energy) and car-related costs (e.g. registration, petrol, car insurance) were also common (26 per cent and 22 per cent respectively).

But it was more than just basic living costs that parents are stumping up for.

Finder's survey revealed 13 per cent of respondents were helping pay for childrens' wedding costs, while the same percentage were also paying for all or some of their holidays.

Nearly 1 in 5 (19 per cent) said they've given their children money or a loan for a home deposit.

Angus Kidman, Finder's editor-at-large in New Zealand, said rising property prices have made the Bank of Mum and Dad a more attractive lender than ever before.

"Many young Kiwis rely on parental support to help them get onto the property ladder," Kidman said.

"A little help now can mean a lot later. Paying your kids' bills or providing free accommodation in early adulthood will help them build wealth early on.

"For those on lower incomes or who are still finding their way in life, this kind of support is crucial.

"Even non-financial support – like going guarantor on their home loan or providing free childcare – can be a major help."

Last year the national average value of a house topped $1 million for the first time, according to property data company CoreLogic's House Price Index.

Auckland is the most expensive place to buy with an average price of $1.42m.

According to a report last year, The Kiwi Family in 2021, commissioned by OneChoice, eight in 10 New Zealanders said they felt it was impossible to buy a home.

Tom Hartmann, personal finance lead for the Commission for Financial Capability, said he was not surprised by the number of parents helping their adult children out financially.

"There's been a fair bit of work talking about the 'great asset' transferring between the baby boomers and the generations after them," he said.

"To solve the housing puzzle these days, very often the solution is multi-generational."

Hartmann said while high levels of dependency can be negative, helping your child to reach their goal can be a really good thing.

"Allowing children to live at home rent-free doesn't sound like a great idea that can teach a kid self-sufficiency, but if it's in order to achieve a goal, for example, a first home deposit, you could see where it would be worth doing."

Finder's Kidman said it's important not to let the lending get out of hand.

"Helping your children save for a home or paying for their education is great, but make sure they know this support won't last forever.

"If you're helping your kids pay their bills, but they're spending all their money on clothes or enjoying the unemployed life, you aren't helping them learn about money.

"Talk to them about budgeting and spending responsibly. Perhaps you could continue to support them, but with the expectation they pay you back."

Hartmann added that over-extending could "derail the parents' own financial goals, particularly for the long-term for retirement."

Adding to the woes of those trying to get onto the property ladder was the rising cost of living, with inflation sitting at a 30-year high.

Consumer prices rose 5.9 per cent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter, the fastest they've jumped since rising 7.6 per cent in the year to the June 1990 quarter.

Both food and fuel prices have risen to new highs in the new year. In March, the price of unleaded 91 fuel surpassed $3 per litre at an Auckland BP station.

And Stats NZ's Food Price Index showed annual food prices increased the most in more than a decade, up 6.8 per cent from February 2021 to February 2022.