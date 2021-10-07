Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Auckland District Law Society challenges Justice Minister to withdraw statement on lease changes

4 minutes to read
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi announced temporary changes to the Property Law Act minutes before the legislation was introduced to Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi announced temporary changes to the Property Law Act minutes before the legislation was introduced to Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

Auckland District Law Society President Marie Dyhrberg QC is calling on Justice Minister Kris Faafoi to correct his statement suggesting the society provided "anecdotal evidence" as part of its move to pass emergency legislation on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.