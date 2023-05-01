Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Are Twitter’s blue checks uncool now?

New York Times
By: Callie Holtermann and Lora Kelley
5 mins to read
The meaning of Twitter’s blue check mark is evolving. Photo / Jim Wilson, The New York Times

The meaning of Twitter’s blue check mark is evolving. Photo / Jim Wilson, The New York Times

Once a coveted status symbol, Twitter’s verification badge — which can be purchased for a monthly fee — is no longer fashionable, according to some users.

Twitter’s blue check mark was once a coveted status

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business