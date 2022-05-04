Voyager 2021 media awards
ANZ CEO Antonia Watson expects subdued home loan growth

7 minutes to read
The mortgage lending market is slowing after a strong run. Photo / File

Tamsyn Parker
By
Personal Finance Editor

ANZ New Zealand chief executive Antonia Watson says it still expects to see growth in its home lending book despite warnings from the Reserve Bank that a "sharp correction" in house prices is a possibility.

