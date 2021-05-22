Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Andrew Barnes: What Govt should demand of wealthy investors coming to NZ

5 minutes to read
There's currently little to ensure that rich investors actually contribute to the local community. Photo / Getty Images

There's currently little to ensure that rich investors actually contribute to the local community. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Andrew Barnes

OPINION:

Back in May 2017 an intriguing – and potentially helpful – change was made to the investor visa application programme; applicants were allowed to donate up to 15 per cent of their investment to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.