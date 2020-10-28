Website of the Year

Business

America's Cup Event lawyers race back to court over whistleblower disclosure

4 minutes to read

As Team New Zealand prepares for next year's America's Cup, the company which will run the event from within its base is in a bitter court battle. Photo / Photosport

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

Lawyers for America's Cup Event (ACE) rushed back to court after forgetting to ask it to redact a letter which details allegations it is fighting to keep secret from documents it knew were about to

