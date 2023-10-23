Voyager 2023 media awards

Air New Zealand’s new arrival: Inside the airline’s latest leased Boeing 777

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Air NZ brings its biggest planes back from a deep sleep after several years in the Mojave Desert. Video / Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand’a newest leased aircraft has First-Class seats, which the airline believes will be popular with customers.

The airline, nearly two decades ago, partook in the industry trend of moving away from offering First-Class.

