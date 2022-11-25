Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Air New Zealand revenue boss: The outlook for demand and fares

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
Air New Zealand shows off its new A321 aircraft. Video / Supplied

Air New Zealand is seeing no drop-off in demand despite economic headwinds.

Airline bookings are usually early indicators of changing demand patterns and Air NZ continues to see travel running hot.

The economic outlook has

