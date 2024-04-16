Air New Zealand has announced the purchase of the next-generation ALIA aircraft, designed by electric aircraft aerospace company BETA technologies. Video / Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has selected Wellington and Marlborough Airports as the bases for its first all-electric aircraft.

Air New Zealand will use the battery-powered ALIA CTOL from Beta Technologies, initially in a cargo-only service in partnership with NZ Post.

Wellington Airport will be the home base of the aircraft, while Marlborough Airport will also establish charging infrastructure to power the aircraft for the return journey.

Small battery-powered planes could fly regional passenger routes later this decade. The announcement of the airports in the trial today follows a deal to buy a big batch of sustainable aviation fuel (Saf).

The ALIA aircraft weighs three tonnes, is just over 12m long, and will fly at up to 270km/h. It has already flown test flights of close to 500km.

The distance from Wellington to Marlborough Airport Blenheim is about 73km.

In 2021 a two-seater electric plane crossed Cook Strait. The Pipistrel Alpha Electro was the first battery-powered, emission-free plane to make the flight across the strait.

Air New Zealand’s chief sustainability officer, Kiri Hannifin said both Wellington and Marlborough were taking a leadership role in supporting the airline to establish next-generation aircraft capability.

“Their involvement is critical in supporting the infrastructure required to fly next-generation aircraft, and they’ll help lead the way in supporting airports across Aotearoa to make the changes needed for us to fly larger lower-emissions aircraft on our domestic network from 2030.”

Wellington Airport chief executive officer Matt Clarke said hosting the commercial demonstrator was a coup for the airport.

“Partnering with Air New Zealand to host the commercial demonstrator is a giant leap for sustainable aviation, providing the basis for all airports to prepare for the next generation of aircraft technology. Our team put their heart and soul into the hosting bid and that same energy will now be focussed on getting this service off the ground.”

Marlborough Airport chief executive officer Dean Heiford said the company was proud to partner with Wellington Airport and Air New Zealand.

“This is a big step for us on our own sustainability journey that we wouldn’t have been able to achieve without partnership. We’re looking forward to sharing our learnings with other regional airports across New Zealand.

“Hosting the demonstrator with Wellington will further cement Marlborough as an important hub to keep New Zealand connected across the Cook Strait.”

Big Saf deal

Air New Zealand and Neste have signed an agreement for nine million litres of neat Saf.

The deal represents the largest purchase of Saf from Neste by any airline outside North America and Europe for delivery before the end of 2024.

Produced at Neste’s Singapore refinery, which expanded its Saf production capability last year, the nine million litres of Saf will be blended with conventional jet fuel to meet the required specifications and supplied to Los Angeles International Airport until November 30.

Saf makes up less than 1 per cent of the world’s jet fuel supply.

Air NZ needs it to help replace about 20 per cent of some of the 1.3 billion litres of jet fuel it burns a year, mostly on overseas flights.

Air New Zealand’s chairwoman Dame Therese Walsh was earlier this week in Singapore on a business delegation to South East Asia led by Prime Minister (and former Air NZ chief executive) Christopher Luxon.

“Sustainable aviation fuel is currently the only solution to significantly reduce emissions from long haul flight, but it currently makes up less than 1 per cent of the global fuel supply. For aviation to reach its net zero carbon emissions goals by 2050, the Saf industry will need to scale significantly.”

Luxon said Air NZ continued to lead the way in sustainable aviation fuel alternatives.

“It is a pleasure to be with the company as they reach another milestone. This collaboration is world-leading.”

Grant Bradley has worked at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.