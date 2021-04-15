Air Chathams to resume flights to Norfolk Island with Saab 340s

Prime Minister turned tourism ambassador Jacinda Ardern fronted Australian media to promote NZ tourism with the transtasman bubble. Video / Nine Network / Seven Network

Prime Minister turned tourism ambassador Jacinda Ardern fronted Australian media to promote NZ tourism with the transtasman bubble. Video / Nine Network / Seven Network

Air Chathams is resuming services to Norfolk Island from the end of next month.

The airline will fly weekly return flights from Auckland from May 27.

Flight time will be around 2 hours 45 minutes, departing Auckland 10.30am on Thursdays and arriving back around 4.45pm the same day aboard one of its Saab 340 turbo-prop aircraft, which carry up to 36 passengers.

The start of a two-way quarantine-free transtasman bubble has made flying commercially and logistically feasible to Norfolk, an Australian territory.

The airline says Norfolk Island has remained virus-free throughout the global pandemic.

"With safety and health on everyone's minds and, while the island continues to deliver outdoor, culinary, or historical experiences, there is even more of a focus now on wellbeing. "

D uane Emeny, Air Chathams chief operating officer, said the resumption of flights is a positive step forward for the industry and the airline.

"We had really only just settled into our scheduled flights to Norfolk when the pandemic hit, causing us to cease flights in March last year. Kiwis in the past made up half of all visitors to Norfolk Island and it is our hope that we can provide the reliable, safe and regular service to draw that market back."

Flights start from $239 plus applicable international departure taxes.

Kiwis make up half of visitors to Norfolk Island. Photo / Roger Childs

"Similar to our home on the Chatham Islands, Norfolk Island has remained Covid-free throughout the pandemic and will no doubt be in high demand once flights restart next month."

Air Chathams flights to Norfolk Island will again depart Auckland International Airport Terminal. Travellers are required to present a passport and complete a Norfolk island entry pass, which must be submitted 24 to 72 hours prior to departure for approval.