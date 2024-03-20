Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

A cause for celebration: Our city centre’s ongoing transformation - Simon Oddie

By Simon Oddie
4 mins to read
Simon Oddie, City Centre Priority Location director at Eke Panuku.

Simon Oddie, City Centre Priority Location director at Eke Panuku.

OPINION

What’s the most economically significant four-and-a-bit square kilometres in all of New Zealand?

The answer, right in front of us, might surprise you.

While only 4.3sq km in size, Auckland’s city centre produces 7

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business