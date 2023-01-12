Make ‘the golden years’ truly golden

Photo / Getty Images.

To celebrate the arrival of 2023, Milford is hosting a series of 23 financial “how to” articles in the first 23 days of the year to help lay the ground for a fruitful year and future. Today: No. 13, A guide to setting up a comfortable retirement.

Nuture what you have ahead of retirement & think about lifestyle.

Money is an emotional topic for us all – and for good reason. You work hard for it in the first place, and your hopes and dreams for your future, and that of your family, are inherently linked to it.

With the ups and downs of the current market, it’s more important now than ever to put a sound plan in place to get you to where you want to go. Below are our top tips as you approach your golden years, to help you retire comfortably at the end of your working life.

In your 50s

Protect what you have

Firm up retirement goals: Now is the time to hone your retirement plans. Think about the lifestyle you would like to lead and how you would like to spend your time, and plan for the expenses that will be involved now.

At the same time, add up your likely sources of retirement income. These may include New Zealand Superannuation, private superannuation, rental property income, trust income, or KiwiSaver. Any shortfall will likely need to be covered from your retirement savings, such as your KiwiSaver account. Seek professional advice to find out if you are on track and, if not, what action you can take to help achieve your retirement goals.

Reduce risk: If you have been exclusively focused on investment growth for the past three decades, it may be worth looking at the risk levels on your KiwiSaver and other investments if retirement is getting close.

Estate planning: Estate planning should be considered throughout your life stages and it’s always a good idea to ensure your Will is up to date. While checking on your Will, why not consider setting up an Enduring Power of Attorney that can be acted upon should you become incapacitated. Appropriate professional advice is important here.

Diversify: It may also be wise to diversify a property portfolio if you have built one of these – because an adverse event such as a natural disaster or property decline (such as we are currently experiencing) could affect your retirement plans. Again, seek professional advice to choose a good mix of assets so that all your eggs are not in one basket.

In your 60s & onwards

Enjoy your retirement

Plan for retirement: When will you retire, and will you have enough income to maintain your lifestyle? Adjust your assets so this is sorted before you retire.

Complete a budget: How are your savings looking? Will you be able to maintain your lifestyle and fund your retirement goals? At some point during your retirement, you are likely to need to draw down on your savings. Seek advice on how much you can withdraw and how this fits in with your other goals such as leaving money to family or charities.

Talk to family about long-term care: Have that important conversation with your family about your wishes in the event you can no longer care for yourself. Let them know what you would like to have happen and budget for the likely costs. A financial adviser will help you assess how these potential costs fit into your financial plan.

Enjoy your retirement: You’ve worked hard and you’ve got there! Now is the time to enjoy the fruits of your planning, saving and investing.

Want more investment insights? Check out Milford’s Investor Centre for exclusive masterclass content, news and opinion pieces.









Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide you with general information only. It does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. Milford Funds Limited is the issuer of the Milford KiwiSaver Plan and Milford Investment Funds. Please read the relevant Milford Product Disclosure Statement at milfordasset.com. Before investing you may wish to seek financial advice. For more information about our financial advice services visit milfordasset.com/getting-advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.