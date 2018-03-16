An alleged serial car-keyer has turned herself into police after footage of her appearing to scratch a luxury Audi went viral.

The 51-year-old woman, from Vaucluse in Sydney's affluent eastern suburbs, was charged with five counts of malicious damage after turning herself in at Waverley Police Station yesterday afternoon.

Evan Hansimikali installed an in-car dashcam after his luxury Audi was keyed four times while parked outside of his Sydney home earlier this week, reports News.com.au.

Not only did he catch the same woman keying the car twice, it was the brazen way she went about it that stunned the father-of-two.

"You don't expect someone to do that to your property — especially someone that you've never seen before in your life," the Dover Heights resident told A Current Affair.

"You can see in the vision that she has prepared the key.

"She's actually got herself ready to do it."

There appeared to be no motive for the vandalism.

Hansimikali said he couldn't think of a reason someone would want to key his car, adding he never leaves it blocking the footpath.

He posted the footage to his Facebook page earlier this week, with dozens of people joining the outrage. The car is brand new after being purchased just three months ago.

Photo / Channel 9

There were no witnesses to the first four keying incidents, which began last month.

Since the filming began he has captured her keying the car twice. The first video shows the woman doing it at night and the second in broad daylight as she walked casually passed.

Mr Hansimikali believed he had identified the street she lived in and a friend thought they may have even tracked her down to her apartment building.

He told The Daily Mail "the whole bonnet and front right light need repairing" and he would press charges. He expected the cost of repairs to be in the thousands.

"We work hard to get ahead and its shocking that someone would [do this] for no apparent reason,' he said.