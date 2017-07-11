Kareem Fahim

A group that monitors the war in Syria said it has "confirmed information" about the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of Isis, citing information received from the militants in eastern Syria.

Baghdadi's death has been rumoured numerous times in the past, and it was not immediately possible to independently verify the claim. There also were no immediate announcements from the Islamic State's news channels.

The US Central Command said in a statement: "We cannot confirm this report, but hope it is true."

"We strongly advise Isis to implement a strong line of succession. It will be needed," the statement said.

The death of Baghdadi - if true - would mark another blow to the extremist group days after it was finally driven from the northern Iraqi city of Mosul by Iraqi-led forces. The militants are also under siege in the Syrian city of Raqqa, the self-declared Isis capital, where a US-backed force of mainly Kurdish fighters has been advancing for weeks.

The monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, is based in Britain and relies on a network of activists in Syria for its reporting. The group's director, who goes by the pseudonym Rami Abdulrahman, told the Washington Post that Isis leaders had confirmed Baghdadi's death to the Observatory's activists in the Syrian province of Deir al-Zour.

"We don't know when. We don't know how," Abdulrahman said.

A post on the Syrian Observatory's website said it "confirmed information . . . about the death" of Baghdadi, whose real name is Awwad Ibrahim Ali al-Badri al-Samarrai.

Baghdadi's apparent death or capture have been asserted several times over the past decade as his breakaway al-Qaeda faction gradually formed into the core of Isis. But the various reports later proved false or could not be substantiated.

ISIS has made no statements reporting Baghdadi's death. When Adnani was killed last year, the group issued an official confirmation. — Jared Malsin (@jmalsin) July 11, 2017

An Iraqi media outlet is claiming the death of ISIS leader Baghdadi is confirmed. It's not. There is as yet no ISIS statement to that effect — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) July 11, 2017

Last month, Russia said it was looking into claims that one of its airstrikes in late May, outside Raqqa, killed Baghdadi. The Russian military later said it could find no clear evidence of Baghdadi's death.

In a video conference with reporters today, Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, the top US commander in Iraq, said he had received reports since May "that suggested he was not killed there by the Russians, but I don't know".

"We've heard all kinds of reporting that he's alive, that he's dead," Townsend said. "I hope he's deader than a doornail. If he's not, as soon as we find out where he is, he will be."

As far back as December 2012, Iraqi officials claimed that they had captured Baghdadi in Baghdad. Iraqi commanders later said the person held was not Baghdadi.