Teachers caught on camera playing vile game about their students

Several United States teachers, who have been caught on camera discussing having sex with students, have been allowed to keep their jobs.

The seven-strong group of staff made up of women and men were recorded identifying those they would "****", "marry" and "kill" while playing a game in a bar in Michigan, according to Daily Mail.

"Oh, I would **** [student's name]," a woman can be heard saying in the clip.

"I would totally marry [student's name] because she likes the Tigers and she never even brought up that I was wasted on the bus trip ... she can keep secrets," another man says

A school secretary has resigned and two teachers have been given written warnings.

Footage of the expletive-filled game, played in Bangor, Michigan, was upload onto YouTube after seemingly being filmed by a stunned customer.

Furious parents have called for the people involved in the game to be fired.

The six-minute video showed school staff making explicit comments about students and describing which they would like to kill.

Police spoke to the workers identified in the video, but did not press any charges.

Yesterday an angry crowd gathered outside a board meeting to discuss the matter.

Amanda Reprogal, the mother of a boy with special needs who was referenced in the video, told WWMT: "I would like to see people being held accountable.

"There are some criminal charges being pressed. I'm not sure how that's going to go, but I don't want to see anybody lose their job, but this is not okay, you got to go."

But Bangor Police Chief Tommy Simpson said he did not see anything that charges could be issued for, telling WZZM 13: "There was a member of the school staff that filed a complaint because she felt threatened by the video."

But parents are calling for the school board to be recalled as they are not satisfied with the outcome.

District lawyer Robert Huber said the disciplinary action will remain on file.

- additional reporting by News.com.au

- Daily Mail