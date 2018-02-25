All eyes were on the sky boxes as some of the biggest names in world politics gathered to rub shoulders for the Closing Ceremony.

Daughter of US President Donald Trump, Ivanka, was there representing her country, but not everyone from the US team was keen on her being at the event.

Skier Gus Kenworthy, who missed out on a medal in the slopestyle event in PyeongChang, tweeted a particularly brutal swipe to the 36-year-old.

"So proud of all these people!" he wrote, captioning a photo of the US team. "Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well... Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??"

Kenworthy earlier made headlines when he shared a televised kiss with his boyfriend after his Olympic run.

NOT SMILING AT THE NORTH KOREANS

Ivanka was watching the closing ceremony in the same box as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, South Korean President Moon Jae-In and top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol. She said the purpose of her visit was to advocate maximum pressure on North Korea to halt its nuclear programme.

Ivanka Trump, left, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, right, attend the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. photo / AP

The latter two, at loggerheads over North Korea's nuclear programme, didn't speak, and the world watched the awkwardness.

Also seated nearby was Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. forces Korea. Unlike Pence, Ivanka Trump was smiling as she turned in the North Koreans' direction. It was not clear what she was smiling at, but a White House official said it was not the North Koreans.

- news.com.au/AP