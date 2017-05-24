America's Cup: Team New Zealand withdraw from practice race after clash with debris

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Team New Zealand have pulled out of their final America's Cup practice race in Bermuda, against Ben Ainslie Racing, after a "soft touch" on their foils.

There were no reports of damage but the decision to quit, while holding a strong lead over BAR, has confirmed how the America's Cup racing could be drastically affected by the most random of issues, debris in the water.

TNZ crushed the French in their first practice race this morning. They were then tested by BAR in the pre-start with TNZ helmsman Peter Burling finally winning the advantage.

But on the top mark for the final time, the decision was made to pull out when they felt something hit the foils. An inspection was made but it was unclear if TNZ sent a diver down.

Debris and sea life is an issue given the delicate nature of foiling - a TNZ associate told NZME they pulled a plastic crate out of the water this week.

TNZ have designated tomorrow - which is Bermuda's national day - as a lay day. Thursday (Bermuda time) is a no-go for any further practice, because all teams must take part in a PR sail by.

Racing begins on Friday (Saturday morning NZ time) with TNZ facing the struggling French team in their opening Louis Vuitton qualifying race.

.@EmiratesTeamNZ have wrapped up final day of training in Bermuda. Maintenance day tomorrow before exhibition sail on Fri. Then it's all on! pic.twitter.com/5R1Zc0aN8w — Dana Johannsen (@djohannsenNZH) May 23, 2017

- NZ Herald