Flowers and a bottle of beer mark the spot where stuntman and entertainer Johnny "Danger" Bennett lost his life on Wednesday afternoon after a motorbike crash.

The coming and going of friends to the scene, and hundreds of tributes online, show just how many lives the social media personality touched before the tragic event on Dairy Flat Highway in Lucas Heights, Albany, about 2.30pm.

Family friend Luke Cartmell took a knee and did the iconic "Danger Swig" drinking move as he paid his respect at the crash site.

Cartmell said he didn't know Bennett very well, but idolised him. His humour had also got him through some tough times.

"What he didn't know was he impacted so many people's lives, boys and girls, young and old, and especially my life," he said.

"When I was down in the dumps I would look forward to going on my phone, Snapchat and social media just to see Johnny.

"Hearing this news about Johnny has hit home. I didn't know you very well but, boy, I idolised you man, I really did."

Cartmell said he would remember Bennett and all the things he taught him.

"To not worry about what other people think, or what other people are doing and other people's lives, holding on to your own and, if you have a goal, go and get it. That is what he was all about and he did that and he did it good," he said.

Johnny Bennett, aka Johnny Danger, with his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Photo / Facebook

"He was just starting out so it is unfortunate he has been taken away from us."

Close friend Tom Francis is still coming to terms with Bennett's death.

The musician was friends with Bennett for a few years, after the entertainer used Francis' music in his Snapchat videos and invited him to play at an event.

He said Bennett was a very big-hearted guy who would donate to charities and put other's before himself.

"He went through tough times throughout his life so he was relatable and super generous.

"He was obviously also a daredevil. He was the ultimate example of living life to the fullest."

Francis said Bennett inspired him to do things he otherwise might not have, such as bungy jumping.

"His death is one of New Zealand's biggest losses. He was right up there with any of the All Blacks or any highly regarded person I have come across. It is huge. It is a big deal."

R.I.P Johnny Danger was good riding with you and doing what we could !!! Last moments before crash .. people pls ride safe and get home to your loved ones !!! Posted by Carl King on Tuesday, 24 April 2018

He said he'd initially thought Bennett's death was a weird joke, until other friends confirmed it.

"Someone put a post up and I thought no way, there is no way that has happened. Then I tried to call him and it would just ring through to his answerphone."

Francis said he was still processing his friend's death, and had spent the night watching his videos.

"Him driving a little mini motorbike into a pool is one of my favourites. It was crazy," he laughed.

"He made something from nothing. He started from ground zero and then created something amazing and brought so much happiness and joy to so many people's lives.

"Whatever he did, he aced it. He lived life to the fullest and never held back from anything."

The crash happened during an organised Anzac Day ride with around 30 to 50 other riders.

The ride is reported to have been with Wolfpack Incorporated, an organisation that raffles bikes to raise money for charity.

Fellow rider Carl King posted a video to Facebook of the last moments before the crash.

"R.I.P Johnny Danger was good riding with you and doing what we could! Last moments before crash... people please ride safe and get home to your loved ones!" he said.