A self-proclaimed "creep catcher" has appeared in court, asking for more time so that he can apply for legal aid.

Connor Bevins is accused of posting five videos online that breached the Harmful Digital Communications Act.

Before police laid the charges, Bevins had pretended to be a minor online, exchanging messages with people before luring them to public places and recording the resulting confrontation on camera.

He allegedly then posted the video confrontations on social media pages.

Bevins appeared in the Palmerston North District Court today, facing five charges under the Harmful Digital Communications Act, as well as threatening to cause grievous bodily harm, acting in a way that could cause violence, and unlawfully getting on a car.

He had also faced two charges of breaching a protection order, and entered a guilty plea to one, and not guilty to the second.

Bevins has been granted bail while he applies for legal aid, but is barred from any electronic devices that can access the internet, and from uploading files to social media.

He's also banned from contacting his alleged victims, whose identities are suppressed.

Bevins will appear in court again on May 15.