The second week of the school holidays is looking much better than the first, with fine weather forecast over much of the country.
While last week was plagued by rain and wind, this week will provide ample time for outdoor activities.
Auckland is in for a high of 18C today with just a few patches of cloud through the day. The weather will hover in the late teens and early 20s with fine weather through to Friday.
MetService meteorologist Matthew Ford said the forecast was fairly similar throughout the country.
A light westerly flow will keep the east coast warm and sunny.
Gisborne is forecast to hit 20C today with full sun and light winds, with similar weather down the east coast.
In the South Island the weather is much of the same, only a few degrees cooler.
Christchurch is in for a high of 16C today. However, that comes after a very chilly start to the day, dropping to 0C at 6am.
Due to a clear night over much of the country there were a few frosts in places.
Lake Pukaki was sitting at -2C at 5.30am, the Desert Rd just below 0C, and Central Otago stations below 0C.
The only area to get any kind of "unsettled weather" this week, was Fiordland, Ford said.
"It is all pretty settled at the moment, due to a ridge of high pressure covering much of New Zealand.
"There will be areas of cloud in western areas of both the North and South Island, and some showers in Fiordland."
Tonight a small front arrives in Fiordland, bringing some rain to the Far South.
However, the high pressure system will stop this from making it much further up the country.
This general fine weather pattern will continue through the week.
"The ridge of high pressure will sit over the North Island through the week, keeping the weather fine and settled, while the South Island will get a mixture of fronts and ridges bringing more changeable weather, more of an autumnal flow," Ford said.
"The Wellington area will be getting a bit of both, generally not too bad but with the wind picking up from time to time."
On Thursday the ridge is forecast to start moving on, and on Friday a low may approach from the Tasman Sea, bringing more unsettled weather into the weekend.
Today's weather
• Whangarei
Cloudy. Light winds. 19C high, 11C overnight.
• Auckland
Partly cloudy. Light winds. 18C high, 13C overnight.
• Hamilton
Partly cloudy. Westerly breezes. 17C high, 10C overnight.
• Tauranga
Long fine spells. Southwesterly breezes. 18C high, 11C overnight.
• New Plymouth
Cloudy periods with chance shower. Southwest breezes. 16C high, 11C overnight.
• Napier
Fine with light winds. 19C high, 8C overnight.
• Wellington
Fine and cloudy periods. Northerlies. 16C high, 12C overnight.
• Nelson
Fine. Light winds. 17C high, 9C overnight.
• Christchurch
Fine with morning frosts. Northerly breezes. 16C high, 5C overnight.
• Dunedin
Fine with high cloud. Northwesterlies. 16C high, 9C overnight.