The New Zealand trade union is calling for people to do basic checks before calling power companies about outages.

E tū said that false complaints about power outages were causing delays in restoring power to those still affected by outages in the Auckland region.

Industry co-ordinator Joe Gallagher said the public is largely supportive of crews working around the clock to fix outages, and while most call-outs are genuine, some are not and that has put pressure on everyone working to reconnect Aucklanders.

"Some people ring up saying, "Our power's out," only to find that the main switch was left off at the meter board as a safety precaution by private electricians. So, the crews turn up, and there's no problem.

"But every time that happens, they can't respond to someone else who needs their help," he said.

"I would appeal to these people – do some basic checks first. You wouldn't call an ambulance if it's not an emergency, so consider if you really need help."

The power remains out in parts of West Auckland, with isolated outages in some suburbs.

E tū said the common feedback from its members is that this is the most extensive damage they have seen resulting from large trees being ripped out of the ground and over the lines.

Gallagher said Vector and their contractors, Northpower and Electrix had brought in significant manpower from outside of the Auckland region and crews were working long hours to get the power back on.

"We'd congratulate our many members working on this. They've been working basically non-stop since last Tuesday," he said.

"In some cases, guys have had to be stood down because they've reached their fatigue hours – they're working about 70 hours a week."

He said the safety of the crews on the ground is absolutely paramount for all concerned.

This morning Vector said those without power and/or hot water due to the storm is still between 500 to 1,500, but that number will continue to fluctuate due to weather conditions and ongoing tree fall which is causing new or additional damage.