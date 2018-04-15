A motorist had a lucky escape after his car plunged down a bank on the Coromandel Peninsula this morning.

Photos posted on the Tairua Volunteer Fire Brigade Facebook page show the silver vehicle on its side in scrub on Pumpkin Hill at Tairua.

The fire brigade described the accident as a "rapid departure" from the road, saying no other vehicles were involved and the sole occupant was not hurt.

Meanwhile, emergency services have attended a second accident on the Coromandel Peninsula today when a car overturned in a culvert on the Tairua-Whitianga Rd.

A spokesman for the Fire Service said equipment was used to remove one person from the car. The emergency services are still at the scene of the accident.