A scrub fire on a ridge between Corsair and Cass bays in Lyttelton Harbour appears to be under control.

Christchurch firefighters are on the ground dampening down hot spots while a single helicopter fills its monsoon bucket in the harbour and drops its load in a row of pines.

Conditions are still extremely warm and blustery, with rubberneckers stopping cars at various vantage points to watch the fire response.

Earlier five appliances were at the scene near Governor's Bay, in the Port Hills.

Advertisement

Fire and Emergency said the fire was covering around 10 hectares but the very hot and windy conditions, combined with access difficulties were proving a challenge.

"With the wind at the moment, flying conditions are marginal," Fire and Emergency communications adviser Joss Debreceny said.

"Our crews are there and prioritising the response."

John, a caller to Newstalk ZB this afternoon, said it looked to be scrub land, and the wind was strong.

"There's quite a bit of flame.

"There's quite a stand of pine trees behind it, but the wind is blowing in the opposite direction at the moment to it."

Members of the public were asked to avoid Governor's Bay Rd, near Cass Bay, as Fire and Emergency responded to the wildfire that is burning gorse near the top of the hill.

"People are urged to remain vigilant and be extremely careful. Avoid any activities that may accidentally cause a fire, including operating machinery, carelessly discarding cigarettes or parking hot vehicles on dry grass," FENZ said.

Firefighters were also battling three smaller fires in the Selwyn District.

A hedge fire was being tackled by six crews on the corner of Old Tai Tapu and Golf Links Rds which started at 1.55pm.

Another was being fought on the side of Clarks Rd, Lincoln, which is believed to be close to a property.

A fire crew was fighting another hedge fire in West Melton on Weedons Ross Rd, which started at 3.12pm, which was believed to be developing into a large blaze with an additional four units called in.