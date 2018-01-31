Power is back on the blacked-out Bay of Plenty town of Opotiki today.

Transpower announced it had reconnected the town to the national grid on its Facebook page at 2.30pm.

However, it said it would likely take up to 60 minutes for all properties to get reconnected.

"Power has now been fully restored to the National Grid," Transpower wrote on its Facebook page. "It may take up to 60 minutes for electricity to be restored to local lines in the Opotiki District.

"We'd like to thank the residents of the Opotiki District for their understanding today and, again, we apologise for the inconvenience."