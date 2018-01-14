A search and rescue operation is underway for a teenage boy believed to have been swept away in the Rangitikei River.

Police were notified at about 6pm that the boy was missing, a police spokeswoman said.

He was understood to have last been seen around 45 minutes earlier, near the bridge where State Highway 1 crosses the river south of Bulls.

"Police are out searching along with members of his family, and the rescue helicopter has also been assisting," she said. A local jet boat was also searching on the river.

At this stage it is anticipated that the search will continue until it gets dark and resume at first light.