One person has died following a crash in Masterton this evening.

Emergency services were notified around 5.20pm that a motorbike and a ute had collided on McKinstry Ave, at the intersection with Masterton Castlepoint Rd.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries, police said in a statement.

The Police Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

A tow truck was called to remove the vehicles from the scene about 8.20pm following the initial scene examination.