Mokau Lambert steps over Napier Pirate number 10 Sheridan Rangihuna to score a try for CHB. Photo / Connull Lang

Hawke’s Bay’s premier club rugby teams gave their all in some close-fought games as the second-round battle for the Maddison Cup approaches.

Napier Pirate went the distance against CHB and came out on top with a 33-27 victory at Tamatea Park for Pirate player Al Momoisea’s 50th game.

Napier Pirate coach Sheridan Rangihuna said he was proud of his team and how they responded in the last 20 minutes when the momentum was against them.

“The game was an arm wrestle and went the full 80 minutes. We come out strong, controlling early parts of the game. Credit must be given to Central who dominated the 2nd and 3rd Quarter with ball in hand,” Rangihuna said.

“Our team has spoken in depth about pressure moments and being calm in the storm.

“Having struggled with results in the Nash Cup, the resilience and poise shown to close the game out with five to go was definitely a highlight of our season so far.”

He gave credit to Andrew Tauatevalu and captain Luke Russell for their respective performances, but he said player of the day was prop Jarryd Broughton.

He said the club, whānau and supporters were all stoked to have qualified for the Maddison Cup rounds.

“We know we have a lot of work to do to compete against those top-tier teams but we’ve taken a step in the right direction and we’ll keep working hard to get better.”

Al Momoisea tackles CHB number 8 Semi Vodosese. Photo / Connull Lang

Aotea coach Bryan Te Huki said their game against Napier Old Boys’ Marist was a “top game” to watch despite Aotea’s 35-73 defeat.

“Te Rangi Williams played well tackled his heart out and strong carries with ball in hand. The front row of Gene, Jahnique and Vito played outstanding, all three rewarded with a try,” Te Huki said.

“We had our moments but the tackling bags might be front and centre at training because we let in too many soft tries.

“Boys are looking forward to an improved 2nd round with plenty to play for.”

Other Hawke’s Bay premier club rugby results

MAC Prems v Havelock North (26-24)

Taradale v HRS (46-20)

Clive v NTOB (12-43)