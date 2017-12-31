A New Year fireworks event on Waiheke has been cancelled after residents feared the display would end in disaster for the drought-stricken island.

Lindsay Niemann said she'd spent five days trying to alert authorities to the danger of a land-based display, however, Cable Bay Vineyards was issued with a pyrotechnics display permit.

An event will be held at Cable Bay tonight and has been described as a night of exquisite food, fine wine, exceptional company and dazzling entertainment.

The fireworks display has since been cancelled.

Niemann said the rural fire officer for Waiheke had told her the fireworks event was a "controlled activity" despite the total fire ban.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman confirmed to the Herald that a total fire ban was in place on Waiheke Island.

She said for a pyrotechnics permit to have been issued during a total fire ban there would have to be a good contingency plan in place - given Waiheke doesn't have a "huge firefighting abilities".

Cable Bay Vineyard on Waiheke Island will host an exclusive party tonight. Photo / File

Niemann said the fire ban has been in force throughout this month and her property, which borders the vineyard, has had no rain for seven days.

"There's no green grass, everything is brown. The trees are suffering, they're getting brown because they're not getting any water," she said.

"There's no water on Waiheke, so if it does go wrong they're not going to be able to get any water."

She added that the lack of rain, in an exceptionally dry December had created a "very dangerous situation".

Waitemata and Gulf Ward Councillor Mike Lee said there was bewilderment and frustration among neighbours at what appears to be "collective bureaucratic stupidity" in initially allowing a fireworks party during a fire ban.

Currently, fire permits for Waiheke Island are issued by Auckland Council, but pyrotechnics display permits are issued by WorkSafe.

A council spokesman said WorkSafe had issued Cable Bay with a permit, which was subject to strict conditions at the time of the display.

On New Year's Day 2016, 15 firefighters and two helicopters battled a 12 hectare scrub fire that was threatening a home on Waiheke. The blaze began just after midnight.