A man has suffered several injuries when he was thrown from his truck that rolled down a bank near Rotorua.

The 37-year old man was spreading fertiliser when the truck he was driving slipped on damp grass and rolled 200m down a hill.

The BayTrust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched on Saturday to Waikite Valley to get the man.

A rescue helicopter spokesman said it was fortunate the man was ejected from the truck in the early stages of the rollover sequence.

He suffered multiple injuries and was flown to Rotorua Hospital for treatment.