New Tauranga police unit to wage war on organised crime

A specialised police taskforce aimed at destroying organised crime is coming to Tauranga.

The Bay of Plenty Times can reveal the unit is being set up in Tauranga because of the Western Bay's rapidly growing population and its national and international links to organised crime.

In the first year, six investigators will be assigned to the unit, supported by asset recovery and support staff, which will bring the taskforce to a total of 10.

A police spokeswomansaid the taskforce would be set up before mid-2018.

"We are still recruiting for this role and they will come from existing police staff as they will be trained specialists," she said.

"Tauranga has been chosen because of its status as New Zealand's second fastest-growing city and the connections of local criminals to networks in Auckland and Waikato, which are known to have a national reach," the spokeswoman said.

"Staff working in the area provided input that this is the right location for the taskforce, with further investment in organised crime still being considered."

The taskforce will be created under the Safer Communities investment package.

An officer, who spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times on the condition he would not be named, said gangs had become a significant problem in Tauranga.

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers' letters Rachel Smalley: Re-trying Malcolm Rewa about justice for Susan Burdett Watch NZH Local Focus: Spa Boat auction raising money for Air Force charity

"I haven't seen it in probably 15 years like it is now. The gangs, it's different now and they are coming in bigger numbers."

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said Tauranga was the "right location" for the taskforce.

The taskforce would also have a role in helping small-town communities struggling with organised crime and gangs.

Further investment in organised crime was still being considered, Mr Bush said.

The taskforce's staff would report to national police and could be replicated in other regions.

"We want to be the safest country, so we intend to hold criminals to account and reduce the harm they cause. We will not tolerate it," Mr Bush said.

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges said it was important the community responded strongly to organised crime.

"It's very important. I've been pushing for it for some time with the police and Police Minister because we are growing. We are no longer a back water. We have a strong population and a big port," Mr Bridges said.





What is organised crime?

New Zealand has signed and ratified the UN Convention Against Transnational Organised Crime that defines an organised criminal group as "a structured group of three or more persons, existing for a period of time and acting in concert with the aim of committing one or more serious crimes in order to obtain, directly or indirectly, a financial or other material benefit". Under New Zealand domestic law, membership of an organised criminal group is punishable pursuant to Section 98A of the Crimes Act 1961, and could result in up to 10 years imprisonment.

How can you help?

Report crime by either calling Tauranga police station on 07 577 4300, or anonymously via Crimestoppers for free on 0800 555 111.