Lucky Hamilton lotto player scoops $1 million

Photo/Supplied
A lotto player from Hamilton has won $1 million first division prize in tonight's draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Grey Street Supermarket in Hamilton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday, where the jackpot will be $25 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Grey Street Supermarket should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

- NZ Herald

